TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of Toledo's favorite holiday attractions are getting some love as part of the 2019 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

Both the Toledo Zoo's "Lights Before Christmas" and the "Hensville" lights will be featured on the list put together by TourismOhio as part of its "Ohio. Find It Here." campaign.

The zoo's annual display features over one million lights, the "Big Tree," and more than 200 illuminated animal images spread out across the entire zoo. The lights will be glowing from Nov. 22 all the way until Dec. 31 this year.

RELATED: VOTE NOW | Toledo Zoo again in the running for ‘best zoo lights’

The Hensville Lights are set to get going soon as well. Kicking off on Nov. 23, buildings along St. Clair Street will be illuminated by 200,000 holiday lights, with a special show in Hensville Park perfectly synced to your favorite holiday tunes. Folks can also check out the Hensville Park Christmas tree, standing 45 feet tall on display along the Monroe Street side of the park. The Hensville display will wrap up on Jan. 4.

RELATED: Hensville Lights return to brighten St. Clair Street on Nov. 23

This is only the second year for TourismOhio's Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. Visitors can head online and find the best holiday displays across the state on the "Holidays in Ohio" website, featuring links and even a printable map to share or have ready for you in your car.

According to TourismOhio, the state receives an average of 20 million visits in Nov. and Dec., man of which are people stopping by for the holidays.

For more information on Ohio's light displays, festive events, seasonal spirits and more, click here.