Zoning board: Wauseon mother of disabled child can't have private dumpster

A panel of four Wauseon residents voted not to grant a variance to Jennifer Weiland, who has copious amounts of trash due to her daughter's medical supplies.

WAUSEON, Ohio — A tense meeting inside Wauseon City Hall Tuesday ended with a four-resident panel denying permission for a mother of a disabled child to have a private dumpster in her yard.

"It wasn't unexpected," Jennifer Weiland said. "I mean, I pretty much figured."

Weiland moved to Wauseon in September with her kids, including 4-year-old Erika, who suffered an anoxic brain injury years ago. That means medical supply deliveries -- a lot of them.

Weiland is also disabled which makes a dumpster the easiest and cheapest option.

Others proposed ideas like a dumpster in the garage or simply more trash cans. But Weiland said logistically, it's still a challenge.

"Whether it's my vehicles or not, it's usually always full with therapists and nurses coming and going," she said.

At the meeting, some were frank about their distaste for the dumpster.

"None of us want to look at a dumpster," said a neighbor who lives near Weiland. "It's going to affect my property value. I'm going to retire in a year-and-a-half and probably going to sell my house."

Others extended a hand.

"I want you to give me your number when we're done with this and we're going to figure out something to help you out with this, OK?" one woman said.

Now Weiland is left with little recourse. She can pursue legal action but told WTOL 11 she hasn't decided. She also plans to open a fresh dialogue with ARS, the city's waste service.

"I'll have a conversation with (ARS) and see where it goes, and just go from there, that's all I can say," Weiland said.