SANDUSKY, Ohio — Here comes the zombie bride! Cedar Point is kicking off its 23rd HalloWeekends with an event that's simply to die for.

This Friday the 13th, six couples decked out in their most ghastly attire will tie the knot and you are invited to join these creatures of the night in their spooky celebration. The party begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Harvest Fear fright zone located in front of Town Hall in Frontier Town.

HalloWeekends will be back with six outdoor fright zones, six indoor mazes, family-friendly fun by day, thousands and thousands of pumpkins, corn stalks and corn stalks and fall décor, delicious fall foods and thrilling rides and roller coasters.

Cedar Point

DAYTIME ACTIVITIES

HalloWeekends starts with The Great Pumpkin Fest every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Families can enjoy fall activities without the fright, including cool attractions and entertainment.

Kids can get in touch with their creative side and make their own Halloween goodies, including arts and crafts in the new Sally’s Craft Cabin. Also new, giant mutant spiderwebs take over the midway for kids to climb on at Snoopy’s Spiderweb Crawl.

Cedar Point

Get a glimpse at some creepy creatures from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, including roaches, snakes, opossums and more at the new "Creepy Crawly Critters" show. Back for another season and with a new route along the Main Midway, The Great Pumpkin Parade returns with Snoopy and the Peanuts™ pals, costumed dancers and performers and giant floats that are perfect for all ages.

Three of the park’s indoor haunted mazes become scare-free "HalloTween" mazes every Saturday and Sunday. "The Mystery of Eerie Estate," "Zombie Jr. High School" and "Hexed Spellbound: In The Dark" are filled with surprises, games and mind-bending puzzles for those tween-aged guests who are not quite ready for the darkness of Haunt, but ready for more.

NEW TERRORS OF TWILIGHT

A new twist on a HalloWeekends outdoor attraction brings horrifying pumpkin head creatures, animals, farmers and living corn stalks to a dark and foggy cornfield at the new "CornStalkers 2.0: Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads."

STREET FESTIVALS

Two new nighttime “HalloZone” party areas provide immersive Halloween street festivals within the park. The "Monster Mash Bash HalloZone," located along the Lakeside Midway, becomes a family-friendly party with games, interactive street entertainment and a silent spooky disco for an evening of ghoulish good fun every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m.

Across the park, the "Boneyard Battleground HalloZone" erupts into an adult-centric, post-apocalyptic after party with heavy metal, flames, music and death-defying human feats as performers battle for fuel to survive the mass destruction. Live music from the "Skin & Bones Band" and "Raging Inferno" rockers creates an epic soundtrack while the new "Dead End Kitchen Alley" food truck feast serves up devilishly good bites and beverages all night long.

Cedar Point

DINING

A new addition joins the "Night of the Living Fed" dining experience this HalloWeekends. The new "Day of the Fed" offers a frightfully fun feast with festive food, games, music and more. Guests can purchase or use their dining plans to enjoy a monstrous meal of hot dogs, fried chicken, potato salad and fountain beverages. "Day of the Fed" is available at the Point Pavilion near Raptor on Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m. beginning September 21.

Screamsters return to host "Night of the Living Fed" on Saturdays with two seatings from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. for an all-you-can eat buffet and fang-tastic fun entertainment. Space is limited and advanced online purchase is recommended.

UNLIMITED HALLOWEEKENDS

The new $99 Gold Pass is now available and includes free parking and unlimited visits to HalloWeekends in 2019. It also includes unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, plus HalloWeekends during the 150th anniversary celebration in 2020. The Gold Pass can be purchased online or at park admission windows.

HalloWeekends welcomes the living every Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, September 13 through October 27.

For complete information on all HalloWeekends attractions and hours, visit the HalloWeekends website.

