Zeph Center's Safety Net shelter provides safe place to stay for runaway and homeless teens

Safety Net is the area's only 24/7 crisis shelter for those 12 to 17 years old.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the upcoming Alert Days this week, the Zepf Center is sounding the alarm.

Everyone needs a warm place to escape these bitter temperatures.

So what can we do to make sure runaway and homeless teens find a safe place to go during the cold?

Kitty Slight, Project Director at the Zepf Center says it is a community-wide issue.

"Toledo Public Schools recently reported that about two thousand of their students reported as being either homeless or couch-surfing," said Slight.

The Zepf Center is leading the way to answer the call, serving teenagers with no place to go.

Their Safety Net program is the area's only 24/7 crisis shelter offering a place to stay for those 12 to 17 years old.

And the sign above their door, says it all... "welcome".



"Do their laundry, get a hot meal, take a nap, have access to internet, and other resources, we welcome you. So there are a lot of ways to help the kids. Just know this is a safe place for you to come," said Slight.

Besides the shelter, Safety Net also offers a drop-in center five days a week for those 12 to 21 years old.

They can also do laundry, take a hot shower, get fresh clothes, and eat a warm meal.

Whether just now escaping a bad home life or without a home for a while the message is the same.



"No questions asked. We are a safe space for you to come and regroup."



So how can you help? Spread the word.

You can share posts and teens can find help on "@SafetyNet410" on Instagram or they can call 419-206-0926, seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

And if you want more ways to get the word out, Slight says you can put up a sign with all the information.

"Reach out to us at Zepf Center. We will send you the resources you need to post inside your business or organization to get to the kids who need us," said Slight.



And of course if you are a teen who needs help, Slight encourages you to give them a call.

Safety Net can pick up kids and bring them to the shelter.

“A lot of our kids come here by foot, and that's okay. Just make your way to the shelter, and ring the doorbell underneath the rainbow mural, and we will help you."

Safety Net is located at 2005 Ashland Avenue, please text the word the word “safe” to 555888 for directions to the shelter.