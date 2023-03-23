Zanesville man accused of kidnapping 2 young children arrested in Pennsylvania

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Thomas Pritchard, of Zanesville, and he was booked into the Washington County Jail without bail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of kidnapping two young children from Zanesville on Thursday that prompted an AMBER Alert was arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Zanesville Police Department received a call around 5:15 p.m. about an unlocked vehicle that was taken from the 500 block of Main Street with a 1-year-old and 3-year-old inside.

Police said the children's mother was dropping off another child at a dance studio and left her vehicle unlocked. When she came back, the vehicle and the children were gone.

Authorities found and reviewed surveillance video which showed a potential suspect walking in an alley south of where the vehicle was stolen.

A citizen saw the vehicle in the Washington, Pennsylvania and called Pennsylvania State Police, who found the vehicle at 7:55 p.m.

Police said the children were found safe and they were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The children have since been reunited with their families.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Thomas Pritchard, of Zanesville, and he was booked into the Washington County Jail without bail.

Pritchard is being charged with two counts of kidnapping, endangering children, grand theft of motor, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property.