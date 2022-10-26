Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

Police reported Zah-Yanna Sultan missing in a tweet Wednesday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021.

Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan.

According to police, Sultan was last seen in the 2100 block of Alvin Street in west Toledo. She is 5'3", 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black joggers with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

