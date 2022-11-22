YWCA offering free Nurturing Parenting classes

The free Nurturing Parenting Class is a family-centered, trauma-informed initiative designed to build nurturing parenting skills.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The YWCA Child Care Resource and Referral Department within the YWCA of Northwest Ohio is providing free Nurturing Parenting classes to help support all parents and caregivers in our community!

The Nurturing Parenting Program is instructed by YWCA Parent Outreach Specialists. The free Nurturing Parenting Class is a family-centered, trauma-informed initiative designed to build nurturing parenting skills as an alternative to abusive and neglecting parenting and child-rearing practices.

The long term goals of these classes are to prevent recidivism in families receiving social services, lower the rate of multi-parent teenage pregnancies, reduce the rate of juvenile delinquency and alcohol abuse and to stop the intergenerational cycle of child abuse by teaching positive parenting behaviors.

“I am excited to be able to provide this new program to help support the families in our community,” said Outreach Parent Specialist Nyree Haney.

“We want to share our knowledge about how to create nurturing routines to promote a healthy family environment,” said Charlene Brady, another Outreach Parent Specialist.

The YWCA Child Care Resource and Referral Department will hold free Nurturing Parenting night classes starting on November 17 and ending on January 5. The classes are set up in 8-week sessions at the Toledo Lucas County Main Library from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.