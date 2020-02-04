TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're bored at home while social distancing, or looking for some extra cash, Reviews.org might be able to help.

The company is offering people a year's worth of Disney+ and a $200 Visa gift card.

All you have to do is send an email.

They're calling it the "Disney+ Dream Job."

You just email Giveaways@reviews.org with the subject "dream job" and tell them your name and your favorite Disney movie.

That's it!

The company says 10 winners will be chosen at random.

Submissions close on April 10, winners will be notified on April 13.

