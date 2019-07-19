SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lifeguards spend the majority of their day watching for the safety of others, but on Friday, they got to do something a little bit different.

The Sylvania YMCA/JCC hosted the annual Lifeguard Olympics where lifeguards from the Greater Toledo YMCA locations created teams to participate in a fun and friendly competition.

Some of the activities included relay races, back-boarding routine and a CPR skills competition.

"We were practicing our synchronized routine all week, so I think that was the event that I was most nervous for but also most excited, aquatics coordinator Ashley Torio said.

The lifeguards were having fun and showing off their skills, but there was an underlying theme to holding the Olympics.

"(It's about) how important it is for the safety around the water and to know that all of the lifeguards at each of our locations is trained correctly and professionally so everybody can feel safe when they arrive at a YMCA pool," Lori Speegle said.

The event has been going on for over 20 years. There are trophies and spirit awards that the teams compete for.

The lifeguards said they were most excited for the year-long bragging rights if their team won.