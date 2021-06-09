YMCA, Imagination Station teaming up to swap memberships

YMCA members will get free access to the Imagination Station, and vice versa!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The YMCA and Imagination Station have both served the community with family and kid-friendly activities for many years.

Throughout the month of June, these two organizations are teaming up to benefit the community with membership swap!

This means anyone with a YMCA membership will have free access to Imagination Station, and vice versa!

The membership swap enables families to double the fun by enjoying free access to all activities, amenities and fun that each organization has to offer.

Members of each organization will be granted unlimited access to the other for the month of June by showing their membership card at the front desks of the Y and Imagination Station.