Yark Automotive Group awarded one of the best workplaces in NW Ohio and SE Michigan

After a survey analyzed data from 8,000 employees, Yark Automotive Group was found to have one of the best workplaces in our area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Yark Automotive Group was announced as one of the best workplaces in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio at the 2021 Top WorkPlaces Virtual Awards Celebration hosted by The Toledo Blade on Thursday.

The Blade partners with Energage, a private survey company that collects extensive data and employee feedback on company culture and practices via an employee engagement survey containing 24 detailed questions. After analyzing data from over 8,000 employees, Yark Automotive Group was announced as one of the best. Yark also won the “Superior Appreciation Award.”

Employees were surveyed about workplace culture, company leadership, employee benefits, productivity, employee connection, general performance, communication and overall satisfaction, among other issues. Results of the survey were then compared to like-sized companies to determine the winners.

Yark is one of only six companies in the region to earn the distinction every year since the program’s inception.