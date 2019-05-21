TOLEDO, Ohio — X-Files fans, you can catch star David Duchovny in Toledo this summer!

Duchovny will be at the Stranahan Theater on July 11.

Aside from starring as Agent Fox Mulder in one of the longest running sci-fi series in TV history, Duchovny is also a singer-songwriter and a New York Times best-selling novelist.

Duchovny will take the stage to talk about all of his careers in the industry and answer any questions you may have for him.

Tickets are on sale now and priced as follows:

Pre-show meet and greet, post-show meet and greet and Duchovny's new book "Miss Subways" - $75

Post-show meet and greet and "Miss Subways - $55

VIP packages with pre- and post-show meet and greets - $35

Get your tickets by visiting the Stranahan's website or by calling 419-381-8851.