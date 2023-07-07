'Her life was meant to be filled with joy and happiness, but he took that from her': Vigil held for Wynter Cole-Smith in Detroit

Hundreds gathered Thursday night in Detroit to pay their respects to Wynter Cole-Smith, the 2-year-old girl found dead Wednesday night.

DETROIT — "Whose baby? Our baby!"

That outcry was heard Thursday night from a community in mourning when hundreds gathered in Detroit to pay their respects to Wynter Cole-Smith, the 2-year-old found dead Wednesday night.

Those at the vigil not only showed their support for the family, but also made a promise to fight for justice and stand together in the wake of this tragedy.

Wynter's death has had a profound impact on the entire community.

At the vigil, not only were there thoughts and prayers, but also calls for action and change.

Investigators say Wynter's mother was violently attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice, who kidnapped Wynter from her Lansing area home on Sunday.

While Trice was arrested the following day, Wynter was not with him. That led to a frantic statewide search and an Amber Alert.

Sadly, the toddler's body was found in Detroit Wednesday night by a search party.

A representative from Wynter's family was at the vigil calling the outcome heartbreaking.

"We're so grateful for all of your support. We're so grateful for all of your love, your condolences, your hugs, and most of all, we're thankful for your prayers. We're sorry that it took such a tragedy to bring all of us together. Such an ignorant tragedy. Innocent life taken away too soon. And it's painful," said LaSondra Brown.

Wynter's grandfather, Almont Smith Sr., joined the vigil. His anger and sadness was an echo of the large crowd in attendance.

"You not only took away my angel but her future and dreams. Her life was meant to be filled with joy and happiness, but he took that from her. We got to stop this madness. It's killing the kids and us," Smith Sr. said.

Wynter's grandmother is encouraging people to donate to the Dock Ellis Foundation. The foundation creates awareness for missing people of color through community outreach programs.

Meanwhile, police and prosecutors have vowed to hold Wynter's alleged killer accountable by bringing more charges against him.

Another vigil is planned for Friday night with more family members joining the community.

