Wyandot County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as health department on Facebook

WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam from a group calling themselves "Wyandot COVID."

Members of the group are reaching out to people through Facebook messenger in the hopes of obtaining their personal information.

They are also using pictures from the Wyandot County Health Department in an effort to appear legitimate.

Wyandot County Health Department personnel will not reach out to you through messenger, nor will they ask for any of your personal information through that platform.