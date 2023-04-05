Wyandot County siren test Wednesday morning

The county had planned a test of the outdoor warning siren earlier and will proceed at 10 a.m. even though actual severe weather is predicted for today.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wyandot County officials will test the county's outdoor warning siren at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The test was planned earlier and will proceed, even though actual severe weather is predicted for today.

Wednesday is an ALERT Day with strong storms expected this afternoon. The storm time frame is noon - 8 p.m. The WTOL 11 weather team was the first to issue an ALERT DAY for Wednesday, preparing you for widespread strong storms and severe weather.

The main threats with these storms are damaging winds, a moderate tornado risk and heavy rain. Prepare for the storms by knowing where your safe spot is to seek shelter.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Lenawee, Monroe, Fulton, Williams, Defiance, Henry and Putnam counties are under a tornado watch. This means the environment is favorable for tornadoes. This is in effect now until 4 p.m..

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.