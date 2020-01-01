TOLEDO, Ohio — Former WTOL sports anchor and reporter John passed away last Friday, leaving behind his wife Kristine Keller-Pawlak and four children.

Pawlak joined the station after graduating from Bowling Green State University, where he majored in marketing as well as broadcasting and journalism.

At WTOL, he worked as reporter, photographer and sports anchor from 1971 to 1978.

Long-time WTOL Engineer Helen Okenka said she remembers him as a fun person to be around.

"He had a love for sports and would get excited and loud when reporting the sports," she said.

But he has always had an involvement with harness racing and did freelance jobs as well as voice-over work for the Raceway Park, according to the U.S. Trotting Association — where he ended up as director of publicity.

Before joining the USTA in 1985, Pawlak was hired by the Raceway Park and performed various jobs until he became the announcer. In that role, he also assisted the track’s publicist with promotions, advertising and public relations. Later on, he focused his duties there solely on marketing.

After his time at the tracks, Pawlak joined the USTA and retired there in 2013. According to the organization, "he was responsible for compiling and editing The Trotting & Pacing Guide, the definitive annual fact book on North American harness racing and the historical USTA Directors book. With his television background, Mr. Pawlak was the face of the USTA and led the organization into the age of online video and served as the host of the USTA’s popular “Eye on Harness Racing” series."

In 2014, Pawlak was inducted into the Communicators Hall of Fame, which was one more accolade he received from his career.

John Pawlak's family

"He was predeceased by his parents, John J. and Helen Miller Pawlak, first wife Mary Arvanitis Pawlak, brother-in-law Kenny Korbel; daughter-in-law Sandy Arvanitis; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his loving wife Kristine Keller-Pawlak; his sister Carol Pawlak Korbel of Royalton, Ohio; and four loving children from his previous marriage, Jim Arvanitis of California; Venetia (Tia) Meyer(Gerry) of Curtice, Ohio; Georgina(Gina) Garwood(Jack) of Toledo, Ohio; and George Arvanitis(Lisa) of Toledo, Ohio. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John had three loving stepchildren with Kristine. Stacey Maurer (Tom) of Galloway. Ohio; Meagen Johnson (Marc) of Galloway, Ohio; and Mindy Bragg (Cliff Braskett) of Ashville, Ohio as well as eight loving grandchildren."

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Columbus. You can check the details here.

