WTOL 11 viewers show appreciation for personal moments in 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the first day of 2020 and a lot of us are happy to leave this challenging year behind us and welcome 2021 with hope for the future. But you know what? There was still a lot to be thankful for last year.

Babies were born. Puppies became part of families. People beat cancer. Couples got engaged. Friends reconnected online.

We asked our viewers what was their best thing from 2020. We got an overwhelming number of replies and are now sharing some of them in this article.

Here's to all the good that happened in your lives 🥂.

Romance and family moments:

"Married my best friend. Our big fancy dream wedding was crushed due to the 'Rona' so we put on our wedding clothes for our engagement session so we would have some sort of photos filed for our marriage license online due to the courthouse being closed. And said our vows on a three-way call while we were both working, and my husband was in his semi in Kentucky. I wouldn't have it any other way. What a story we can tell down the road." - Ashley Johnson.





"My two great grandchildren - Braxton and Harper." - Ann Yamrick.

"Started a family, adopted a new kitten and moved into our first apartment together. 2020 sucked but the memories I have made will be cherished forever." - Abbi Marie.

"I had my third child, Lamont, on May 16, 2020." - Heidi Schmidt.

"Having my son." - Laura Fair.

"Spent a lot of quality time with my daughter, recreating her baby pictures and going dance fads with her on TikTok." - Jennifer Young.

"Married my best friend in the big of a pandemic. Guest count slashed. Venue only allowing 10 people at a time. The preacher getting sick and canceled two weeks out. Having to change honeymoon plans because of a travel ban. A hurricane hitting while on new honeymoon. Feeling like the luckiest girl in the world despite all that happened." - Billie Johnson.

"My teeny tiny baby, Ezra, was born early and spent a few weeks in the NICU. He is home, safe and growing so fast!" - Christa Marie.

Milestones:

"Best day ever! 5/23/20 - Our son graduated from St. Francis: he overcame many obstacles. He was supported, encouraged and embraced every day at St. Francis! We are forever grateful and thankful to all the priests, faculty and staff!" - Maureen Martindale.

"We got the news that our son does not need to go back to see his cardiologist until summer 2021! His heart is doing great!" - Samantha Schultz.

"Surviving this car crash, recovering well, and watching my brother overcome a rare brain infection." - Sarah Nicole.

"I got to meet my hero of 25+ years, Jason David Frank, AKA the Green Ranger. Ended up having his autograph tattooed onto my arm." - Tim Milligan.

Pets

"My quarantine puppy Seamus who will be 10 months tomorrow." - Robin McConnell.

"I've had a pretty crappy year. The one good thing is I got a new kitten, Bellatrix. I had to put down the love of my life, my cat Pixel last December. It took me a while to feel comfortable getting a new cat. She came into my life in October by a friend who found her outside and very sick. I nursed her to a very healthy ball of energy. I love her so much." - Charity Smidutz.

"We adopted this chunky girl." - Brenden Morrison.