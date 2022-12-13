WTOL 11 Leaders in Action: Toledo librarian helps her community

Kimberley Fisher works at the Lagrange Branch Library.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 continues our Leader in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership. This month's honoree is Kimberley Fisher. She's a librarian at Lagrange Branch Library.

At first Fisher didn't even want to come in the room where she was surprised with the honor, insisting the work she does is the community is not a solo effort, but shared by her colleagues at the Lagrange Branch Library.

Fisher was nominated by several people who shared stories of how she's helped as a librarian, but also as a former substitute teacher and daycare provider.

Her whole family was there to congratulate her on the honor.

"This is what we do at Lagrange. We help people as much as we can. And we all do it. So it feels weird to be standing here by myself because I'm part of a team," Fisher said.

As a Leaders in Action honoree, Cornerstone Community Financial awarded her with a $250 Visa gift card, just in time for Christmas.

