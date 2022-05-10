WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action' honoree teaches lessons on dance and life

Karen Medina opened iDance studio more than a decade ago, and the instructor fosters a love for the performing arts to students of all ages and abilities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL continues our Leader in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership!

This month's honoree is Karen Medina of iDance.

The founder of the performing arts center for people with varying abilities grew this project from just five participants to 80 under Karen's leadership. The studio is located in downtown Toledo.

She was nominated this month for her passion and dedication to her students, allowing them to grow in expression, dance and fitness.

"I wouldn't be able to drive anything if I didn't have people behind me with support," Medina said. "So, Leader in Action just gives me the opportunity to do what they're needing me to do."

iDance also teaches life skills like cooking, relationships, friendships, you name it. Medina said the mission is to inspire a love of performing arts through creative expression, and to provide supports for healthy life habits for people of all abilities.

On this day, Medina lined her students up in the dance studio into two lines. She turned on the CD player. And, suddenly, her students performed the "Star Spangled Banner." But, this wasn't your typical performance. They performed it through using sign language.

"It's today, and we're a part of today, and we deserve to be heard and here," explains the iDance director and dance instructor.

So we say congratulations to Karen Medina and the students at iDance for having such an impact on our community.

Don't forget, you have a chance to nominate a Leader in Action for next month!

WTOL 11 is honoring those leaders who inspire others with their dedication and compassion. Each month, WTOL 11 will pick one leader from your nominations and make sure that leader and our community knows the impact they are making.

Do you know another leader who makes a difference in the community they serve? Nominate a leader today who inspires you with their dedication and compassion.