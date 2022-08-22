WTOL 11 launches Good Day program

With a fun, local and positive focus, the new show debuts Tuesday, Sept. 6

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 and Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”

The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local and positive for viewers.

The new show format launches Sept. 6

"For the past couple of years, we've all been inundated with stressful media. On Good Day, we will provide a reprieve, a place where we can all live again," said Amanda Fay, who has been hosting the show since 2016.

Fay wants it to feel as if you, the viewer, has a seat at the table.

"I have loved engaging with many of our viewers on social media over the years," she said. "Now, I'm excited to be able to discuss fun and positive topics on the air and bring viewers into the conversation in real-time."

Fans of the show can expect to see some of the same reoccurring faces more often, including traffic anchor Steven Jackson and meteorologist Diane Phillips. Both will lend their talents to the show and share some of their favorite places and things from our communities.

"Not only am I excited to share my love for the weather with viewers, but to also experience what we all love about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan,” said Phillips, who is a Blissfield, Mich. native and lover of all things local.

Steven Jackson said he also can’t wait.

"The world can bring on so many different anxieties, so with this new format we want to give people a chance to smile, laugh and sit back and enjoy fun moments with us," Jackson said. "Our hope is to bring our viewers a little joy each and every day.”

Again, Good Day launches on Tuesday, Sept. 6.