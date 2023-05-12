WTOL 11 honored in 2023 National Headliner Award contest for Cedar Point investigation

11 Investigates was awarded third place in the annual contest for investigative journalism.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has been honored in the 2023 National Headliner Award contest for the investigative series "The Dark Side of Cedar Point."

Judges awarded 11 Investigates a third-place award for investigative reporting by broadcast or cable television stations.

In a series of stories in 2022, the 11 Investigates team uncovered a disturbing trend at the Cedar Point employee housing. More than two dozen women filed police reports in a five-year period saying they had been victims of sexual assaults. WTOL 11's investigation ultimately lead to the Cedar Point police losing their policing power.

The National Headline Awards are one of the largest and oldest annual contests in the United States. It was founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.