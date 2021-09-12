'Toledo, thank you' | WTOL 11 Gift of Joy Downtown Toy Drop brightens holiday season for Toledo children

Thousands of toys were collected at Thursday's annual event for the kids at Lucas County Children's Services.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and we sure saw a lot of giving on Thursday at WTOL 11.

Toledoans came through in a big way for the annual Gift of Joy Downtown Toy Drop, which took over the station parking lot all day in downtown Toledo.

Officials with Lucas County Children Services said every year, they continue to be amazed by the generosity of our community. They said it's been a tough year with the pandemic for workers and families, but once again the community rose above it all.

HO-HO-HO-Ly TOLEDO! You all came through in a big way again for the children of @LucasCoOHKids at our @WTOL11Toledo Gift of Joy toy drive! There are enough toys for every child and then some! #holidayseason #SeasonOfGiving #Christmas pic.twitter.com/aENVRF1eLe — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) December 10, 2021

The event kicked off at 6 a.m. and ran the entire day until 7 p.m. Hundreds of people took time to stop by WTOL 11 and drop off toys for children in need.

"We feel blessed, so we like to give give," one woman said.

Another grandparent brought his grandchildren along. He said they're making it a tradition having come the last three years.

"I brought them this year," he said. "We've done this without them before and this is their chance to give back to people less fortunate than them."

All of the toys go to children being helped by Lucas County Children Services. Executive director Robin Reese said this day is a joy for her workers and for the kids.

"Just to be able to provide gifts to those kids," she said, "some have never gotten gifts and some have lost so much."

Organized madness is what Kevin Milliken called it as he stressed the toys "just kept coming and coming and coming" throughout the day. His official title is public information officer, but he on this day, he calls himself "assistant chief elf of toy logistics."

Once again, the Lucas County Children Services conference room was transformed into Santa's workshop.

A simple gift will bring a world of joy to a child in Lucas County this Christmas.

"Toledo, thank you," Milliken said. "This? I have no words."

If you couldn't make it down to the drive Thursday, you can still shop online and send gifts to our station with attention to PNC Gift of Joy at 730 North Summit Street. You can also drop off toys at several locations around Toledo.

WHERE TO DONATE FOR GIFT OF JOY

Collection boxes are available at LCCS’ offices at 705 Adams St., downtown Toledo, or:

All Toledo-area Burger King restaurants in Holland, Maumee, Northwood, Oregon, Toledo, and Lambertville, Mich.

Civil & Environmental Consultants, 4841 Monroe St., Toledo

Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo (pick an ornament from the wish trees)

La-Z-Boy Furniture stores, 5804 Airport Hwy. and 5173 Monroe St., Toledo.

Toledo Auto Care, 4544 Monroe St., 5329 Heatherdowns Blvd., and at B&L Whitehouse Auto Care, 10829 Logan St., Whitehouse.

Woodcraft, 5311 Airport Highway, Toledo.

All Toledo-area Yark Automotive Group locations.

WTOL 11 studios, 730 N. Summit St., Toledo (during regular business hours).

Barnes & Noble Booksellers at 4940 Monroe Street in Toledo has again selected LCCS as the recipient of its 2021 holiday book donation campaign, which encourages customers to purchase books to be donated to the gift drive.