WTOL 11 Chief Meteorologist wins 20 under 40 leadership award

Chris Vickers received the 20 under 40 Leadership Recognition Award, announced Tuesday. Vickers has been with WTOL 11 for 14 years.

WTOL 11's Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers is a recipient of the 2022 20 under 40 Leadership Recognition Award, announced Tuesday.

"I’m amazed and humbled at the achievements of so many young leaders that champion to make our communities stronger and better places to work, live and raise families. Congratulations to all the top 20 finalists honored tonight!" he said.

Vickers has been with WTOL 11 for 14 years and became chief meteorologist in 2021. He started the St. Jude Dream Home campaign in 2017, which has raised over $7.5 million in the past 5 years.

"The 20 Under 40 program focuses on the accomplishments of individuals under the age of forty who have distinguished themselves in their career and/or as a volunteer in the community. The program is intended to further motivate young leaders in our area," according to a press release.

Vickers was selected from a pool of 168 candidates, joining 540 awardees in the awards' 27th year. The full list of 2022 recipients can be found here.

"Those recognized have left a legacy on our community," Vickers said. "Tonight couldn’t have been more special in my heart to have Chrys Peterson, 20 under 40 alumni, emcee of the night and dear friend announced my award as the final recognition of the night! What an amazing connection and legacy of WTOL. I love our community and the people that make a difference for all!"

