OREGON, Ohio — One local man is on a mission to give back to those who served our country.

Doug Sweeney is a seasonal worker at Willow Cemetery in Oregon. His goal is to lay a wreath on every single one of the 971 veterans' graves by this Saturday. For the first time, Willow Cemetery will participate in national Wreaths Across America Day.

"The time stamps, it’s always intrigued me through life along with the artwork of the stones itself but I feel like I’m giving back to my community by giving back to a place that no a lot of people visit," Sweeney said. "There's actually 40,000 graves with 971 the one that intrigues me the most is the confederate burial because I just wonder how he got so far to the north."

This Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day. It’s a day to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying wreaths on their graves. The event takes place at over 1600 cemeteries nationwide including Arlington National cemetery. Now, for the first time ever, Willow Cemetery will be participating in the event.

"I get goosebumps just sitting here walking through here a few days in advance. I know on that day to have the community out here I'm going to have such an emotional high going on, it's going to be crazy,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney has helped mow the grass at Arlington National Cemetery the past two summers. Because of security reasons, he wasn't allowed to volunteer his time so the cemetery ended up hiring him. In turn, he donated his paychecks back. He said that's when he caught the service bug and wanted to do something here in his own neighborhood.

Sweeney is also part of the Libertarians Motorcycle Club. His entire group has hopped on board to help raise money for the wreaths. His friends say Sweeney has inspired many people to get involved and, in turn, is also changing the way people feel about bikers.

"Most people stereotype us and you know I understand they see bad things - they don't take time to understand what we are about. This helps, this right here, to do this and make them understand what we're all about," said Libertarian Motorcycle Club member Rob Marks.

There’s a way you can help. You can purchase a wreath for the ceremony on Saturday through wreathsacrossamerica.org, you can help lay them on Saturday or you can simply come out to enjoy the ceremony. It starts at noon and all are welcome.

