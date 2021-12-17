Wreaths Across America visiting Toledo Memorial park on Saturday to honor veterans

Over 2 million graves across the country will receive a wreath this year.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Wreaths Across America is happening tomorrow in northwest Ohio and elsewhere in the United States.

Across the country from Toledo to Arlington Cemetery, there will be a noon ceremony. Volunteers will place a holiday wreath on the grave of veterans buried there.

Wreaths Across American began in Maine in 1992. Organizers felt the older graves didn’t have family around anymore to visit.

This way somebody, somewhere, acknowledges the sacrifice. It's gotten so big, 2 million wreaths will be placed on graves this year.

In Sylvania, Fred Lefebvre and Earl Mack from the Buffalo Soldiers are two of the many who'll be there helping make sure the graves get marked.

"We still can use more,” Lefebvre said. “There are 14,000 vets buried here at Toledo Memorial Park. This year we went over 6,000 wreaths, so 2,000 more than last year."

Earl Mack, a Vietnam veteran and career police officer, believes honoring our veterans who have died at war means a lot to those veterans, and those young kids who are going to volunteer to go to the military.