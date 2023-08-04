Would-be robber flees Findlay convenience store with a face full of pepper spray, no money

Police have charged a 20-year-old Findlay man with robbery

FINDLAY, Ohio — A would-be robber fled a Findlay convenience store Thursday night without any money after being pepper-sprayed by the clerk, Findlay police said.

According to a report from Findlay Police Department, officers witnessed a man fleeing from Som Carry Out, 825 Main St., shortly before 10 p.m..

The officers later learned that the robber had entered the store with his face covered and threatened to shoot an employee if the employee did not give him money, the report said.

Instead of giving the man money, the employee used pepper spray on the robber, who fled without getting any money, police said.

Police later identified Trevor Vealey, 20, of Findlay as the suspect in the case. He was arrested on robbery charges and taken to the Hancock County jail, police said.

