Feeling thrifty? A nearly 700-mile long yard sale is set to kick off this weekend, and it goes through a portion of our area.

The four-day 127 Yard Sale starts Thursday and runs from Gadsden, AL all the way up to Addison, MI. Locally, the route passes through Bryan and Paulding.

According to the event's website, the sale was created back in 1987 by Mike Walker. Walker wanted to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways in favor of scenic routes that took them through rural communities.

Much of the 690-mile yard sale follows Highway 127. Dozens of vendors will set up shop in certain spots, but the closest major vendor shops are a bit of a drive. Don't let that scare you off though, sales will be set up all along the route.

In case you are in the mood for a short road trip, the closest major vendor shops are:

1055 S Washington St Van Wert, OH 45891

10692 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891

6133 Olding Rd, St Henry, OH 45883

While each vendor designates their own hours, the event site said that most vendors open around 8 a.m. and will often stay open until dark. The "World's Longest Yard Sale" runs Thursday through Sunday.

It is recommended that attendees bring cash, sunscreen and rain gear.