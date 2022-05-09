Resident delivers WWII explosives to Sylvania Township police

The township police called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad to deal with the potentially dangerous material.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania Township — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Oct. 14, 2020.

Sylvania Township police called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad for help Saturday when a resident showed up at the police station with unexploded ordnance from World War II.

The resident brought a WWII-era mortar round to the police around 4 p.m., according to a township police department report.

A sergeant called the bomb squad to collect the mortar round so they could properly dispose of it.

No injuries were reported.

While rare, incidents involving explosives from the WWII still occasionally happen.

In January, 2020 a citizen brought an explosive device into the lobby of the Sandusky County jail.

That device appeared to be a pineapple-style WWII grenade, which is a potentially a live dangerous ordnance, though the person who brought the item to the jail wasn't do so with criminal or malicious intent, authorities said.

More than 70 years after the war, unexploded bombs are still sometimes found in Germany and other European countries.

