World War II veteran honored on 100th birthday in Pemberville

Robert Ladd served in the Army Air Corps before returning to work in Pemberville all his life.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Pemberville honored World War II veteran Robert Ladd Tuesday on his 100th birthday.

Ladd received a proclamation from Mayor Carol Bailey, which was read into the record last Tuesday. March 9 was declared Robert C. Ladd Day in Pemberville.

Ladd served in the Army Air Corps during the war and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. He was later honorably discharged.

He ran the Newhauser Hatchery and worked at the IGA, and also served as postmaster in town. Ladd has served the local American Legion post for over 70 years, and was finance officer for 35.