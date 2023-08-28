World jiu-jitsu champion fighting out of Toledo

When Dante Leon moved to Toledo in 2015, he thought it would be temporary. Eight years later, he's winning championships and representing the city on a global stage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dante Leon grew up near the Canadian border town of Windsor.

"Childhood was a Canadian childhood, playing hockey," Leon said. "I grew up in a rural area."

But when the now-28-year-old wanted to try out Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he had to grab his passport and go across the river to Detroit. Leon eventually made his way down to Toledo to train, which he thought would be a temporary move.

"When I was young, I thought you had to move away, go somewhere else like California or places like that in jiu-jitsu," Leon said.

Leon ended up staying in the Glass City. He and another business partner opened up Adamas Jiu Jitsu, a gym training kids and adults in the style of fighting.

The gym became so popular that they opened two more locations in the area.

"I'm really glad that I can give back to them and give them what I was yearning for growing up," Leon said of the students.

Leon, who has a black belt in the sport, is fully dedicated to teaching and competing. He won his first Gold at the World No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships in 2019.

In August, Leon and his team of fighters went to an event in Kazakstan where he became the new world lightweight champion in No-Gi BJJ.

"The emotions get high but they come crashing down as soon as you're 23, 24 hours in the air to come home," Leon said.

He said the last few years in Toledo have been special, and he doesn't see himself leaving anytime soon.

"It's a lot like where I grew up," Leon said. "It's blue collar, it's hardworking. The people here are my kind of people ... I didn't need to go anywhere else or leave anywhere else. I could stay close to home."