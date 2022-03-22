World Down Syndrome Day celebrates, educates and advocates for inclusion

In 2016, the United Nations declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day. The day signifies the uniqueness of the chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

TOLEDO, Ohio — March 21 is a day dedicated to empowering those who have Down syndrome.

It marks World Down Syndrome Day, recognized by the United Nations and a date chosen to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Several northwest Ohio organizations offer support to families and individuals, assisting them in making sure individuals with Down syndrome thrive without barriers.

With a little help from these organizations, the sky is the limit in reaching goals.

"I love singing. It's my passion and my dream," said Bethany Wissler.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to vocalizing what she wants out of life.

And with some guidance from the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, there's little that can stop her.

"Our services begin at birth or at diagnosis and we go all throughout the life span," Krista Jensen, the Administrative Director for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, said. "And we're there to provide support, some education and answer any questions they may have. And really help guide them throughout their journey with Down syndrome."

The organization partners with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

From childhood to adulthood, they are there every step of the way.

"We make sure that they're connected to employment goals, to what is their interest. Is it Special Olympics? Is it being an advocate? Is it finding their niche in life just like anyone else?" said Lori Balogh, the Community Inclusions and Employment Manager for the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Because just like everyone else, children with Down syndrome can grow up to be whoever they want to be.

"We work with our service support services. They talk, we do individualized person-centered planning to find out what's important to and for them," Balogh said. "And it's a plan that grows with the person. So things change from 14 to 18, and from 18 to 20."

"People with Down syndrome are able to thrive and live happy, fulfilling lives," Jensen said. "They can go to school. They have relationships. Sometimes they can live independently."

For Wissler, it's a day she's grateful for those who are there for her.

"It means a lot to me because it's very special for people that have Downs, and they need the help bad," Wissler said.

Whether you have a child or know an adult with Down syndrome, these organizations are there to assist you with just about anything.

You can visit the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo or you can call 567-742-4004.

You can also visit the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities or call 419-380-4000.