TOLEDO, Ohio — General practice doctors usually have the holiday off, but not the nurses and doctors in the emergency room.

This Christmas, Dr. Mohamad Moussa was one of the doctors working in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency Room. He said that as a healthcare provider and a physician in emergency services, this is what he signed up for and he knew he would have to work some holidays from the beginning.

"Where we work, it's all the days; 365, 24/7 and its honestly an honor to be able to help when its needed for our community. So, this is something that we're all used to and we're all happy to provide this service," Dr. Moussa said.

Moussa said there are always times when people cover for others. He even came in early for his shift so the doctor before him could go be with his family.

By mid-evening on Wednesday, the emergency room hadn't been hectic, but Moussa said that just because it's a holiday, it doesn't mean it will stay that way.

