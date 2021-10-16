Workers at Stericycle facility in north Toledo strike over wages, changes to health benefits

About 30 workers at the medical waste disposal facility have been on the picket line since last weekend.

About thirty workers at the Stericycle plant off Alexis Rd. in north Toledo are striking over wages and a change in their health benefits.

The workers, members of Teamster’s Local 20, have been on strike since last weekend.

A shift supervisor at Stericycle, one of the striking employees, says the main grievance for the walkout is a change made to the company’s health care provider.

According to the shift supervisor, before this year, employees paid into a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan at an 80/20 coinsurance rate with a $6,000 deductible for a family.

Earlier this year, however, Stericycle switched health care providers to United Health Care at a 60/40 coinsurance rate and a $13,000 deductible for a family.

Workers are demanding a pay increase to offset the new deductible and to freeze the deductible at that rate.

In addition, for a three-year contract, workers are asking for a 4 percent raise the first year and a 3 percent raise thereafter.

Their previous contract ended on June 19.

About 50 workers at a Warren, OH Stericycle plant also went on strike against the company earlier in the week over what they say are unfair labor practices.

WTOL reached out to Stericycle for comment on the strike but have yet to hear back.

The Stericycle plant in Toledo is a medical waste treatment facility that disposes of medical waste from as far away as Fort Wayne, Indiana to Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The strike comes amid a wave of organized labor action around the country, including ongoing large strikes at John Deere and Kellogg’s.