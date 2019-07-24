PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Many people think about joining the police academy but may feel intimidated because of the fitness test. The academy is offering people the chance to assess their skills and get some feedback through a practice test.

The practice test is a chance for anyone who is interested in a career with Toledo police to get a look at how the process works. The importance of having a practice test is give people the chance to ask questions and get a sneak peak at what the academy is like.

Officers said that the process is challenging and a lot of people are unable to complete it.

"Unfortunately, the percentage is fairly high. Basically almost half of all the applicants fail so that is what you need to expect before you event come out here. So, get off your butt and do something now," Sergeant Jamal Owens of the Toledo Police Academy said.

To make sure people are getting the most out of the practice test, officers said they will be looking closely at their form for exercises.

The practice tests will take place at the Bowsher football stadium with the first test starting at 10:15 a.m. and the second at 11:15 a.m.

The sergeant said that the real test is a bit harder than the practice test, but they have the practice to prepare people for the real thing.