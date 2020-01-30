TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went on lockdown Thursday afternoon while Toledo police investigated a nearby shooting.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

According to Toledo Public School officials, the school day continued and is set to dismiss on time.

Everyone at the building was reported safe. We'll continue to update you as more details are known.

