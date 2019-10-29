WOODVILLE, Ohio — Woodville Police Chief Roy Whitehead has never believed in any sort of supernatural powers. That was until a medium helped him locate a missing woman with dementia.

Judy Bartell,68, had been missing for about 12 hours when a call came regarding her whereabouts.

"And she said to me, 'Roy, I know this is going to sound weird, but I think I know where the missing lady is.' And at this point, we said we were going to follow up on every lead. And as far as I was concerned, this was the most credible lead we had so far," Whitehead said.

Laura Hillkirk explained to Whitehead she was experiencing intuitive thoughts of where Bartell might be. She told him Bartell was in a certain section of the woods near a local Woodville farm.

"I went to a spot where I was seeing a rusty car and two white trailers. When I found that, I stayed in that area," Hillkirk said.

Despite dogs and drones searching that dud area where Hillkirk said she was being drawn to, Whitehead brought volunteers to double-check.

"Well, we've had dogs through those woods, we had drones flying over those woods, and she says, 'I realize you have done all of this, but she's in these woods. Chief, now I'm seeing her laying on her belly, and something to do with her left hand, left wrist maybe left arm,'" Whitehead said.

Within 15 minutes, Bartell was found. Her nephew found her near two white trailers, lying down on her stomach with her left wrist slightly injured.

"I don't know how to explain that other than I just knew that she was in the woods. I didn't know where until I got there," Hillkirk said.

Whitehead said he was stunned when crews found Bartell exactly as Hillkirk predicted earlier that morning.

"I wasn't a believer then, I'm definitely a believer now," Whitehead said.

Hillkirk said she does not usually disclose her intuitive feelings because she knows people have their reservations. Nevertheless, she said she couldn't stay silent during this situation, as someone's life depended on it.

As for Bartell, she now has a fit-bit that ensures she does not wander off any more.

