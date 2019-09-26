A Woodville pastor and his family suffered a devastating house fire Wednesday night, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The Solomon Lutheran Church Facebook page says Pastor Alan, along with his wife and children, were able to escape the fire unharmed but were left with nothing.

A parishioner of the church said the pastor and his family bought and moved into the house only a couple of months ago.

The Woodville Volunteer Fire Department Association thanks everyone who assisted in fighting the fire.

The church also thanks the first responders who helped fight the fire and asks for prayers for the family as they attempt to get their life back on track.

The Red Cross is also assisting the family.