Woodville to host firework show this weekend in honor of veterans

Due to the pandemic many, events had to be canceled or postponed -including a long-time Woodville tradition

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Folks in Woodville are getting another chance at summer with a beautiful weekend.

You and the family can GO and enjoy a Woodville summer tradition that's been around for nearly 80 years.

Like many other events had, The Woodville Fourth of July celebration had to be canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

"This is only the second time in close to 80 years that the celebration was canceled," said coordinator, Rene Dix.

The committee for the Woodville Fourth of July fireworks found out that one of their sponsors is a veteran. The community of Woodville gathered enough donations decided that the show must go on in honor of Independence and Veterans Day.

"When the community got together, we found out that Brady was a veteran and said why don't we combine it and try to have it on November 7," said the president of the committe Lynn Bunn.

The free firework show is open for the public and cars can come in and park at the trail marker park to enjoy the show. Show-goers are also encouraged to to come hungry too.

"We do have a couple food trucks down here they were hit hard to with all the festivals being canceled over the summer you know they had a reduction of their income so we're trying to support them," said Bunn.

Since Sandusky County is a Level Red, coordinators are asking visitors to remain near their vehicle, keep distance and wear a mask.

"Treat this as a drive-in event, stay with your vehicle if all possible, maintain six feet, limit your group to 10 people, six feet from the next group," said Bunn.