Woodville 4th of July Committee to host fireworks show Nov. 7

According to the committee's Facebook page, the show will be in honor of the nation's veterans

WOODVILLE, Ohio — You normally don't see a fireworks show in the middle of the fall season in northwest Ohio.

But keep in mind, it is 2020 and there's northing "normal" about it. With that being said, the Woodville 4th of July Committee announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that they will be hosting a fireworks show next month.

Like most events this year, the show that was originally scheduled for the Fourth of July, was cancelled due to the pandemic. However thanks to the multiple generous donations the committee received, the show is still able to take place this year.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 7 and will be in honor of the country's veterans.

