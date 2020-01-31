ELMORE, Ohio — Students, family, and friends filled the Woodmore gymnasium for one of their students: Jodie Lewis.

Jodie graduated high school on Friday.

"It is my honor, to present this diploma to our special guest and local Woodmore High School graduate on this day, January 31st, 2020," said Woodmore Principal, Nolan Wickard.

"This is perfect" said Jodie.

Jodi is terminally ill and graduated Friday because her family has told school officials she may not make it to graduation in May. But her teacher said that doesn't stop Jodi from always having high spirits.

"It has been an adventure with her, she is a very energetic young lady," said one of her teachers, Edmida Hintz.

Classmates say she has a personality that's changed a lot of lives. But her life was changed too, when she met her idol this past December.

"I met Roman Reigns," said the graduate, talking about meeting a WWE superstar.

Jodi said she's looked up to him since she was a little girl and watches every WWE program.

Her graduation was filled with tears, smiles, 'jodi-isms' and a very special message from her idol.

"I just wanted to pop in real quick and let you know how happy I am for you. Just wanted to say congratulations on your graduation. You've worked so hard, you've fought so hard. Nobody deserves it more than you sweetie, so enjoy the day and remember I'm always with you. I love you baby, see you next time," said the WWE superstar, Roman Reigns.

The video message he sent for her graduation.

Congratulations Jodie!