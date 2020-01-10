Woodmore Local Schools bus involved in crash Thursday morning

Woodmore superintendent Tim Rettig said in a Facebook post that two students were taken to the hospital for observation.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Woodmore Local Schools made a post on Facebook saying two students were taken to the hospital following a bus crash Thursday morning.

Superintendent Tim Rettig said one of the school's buses was in an accident at the corner of Lime City Rd. and State Route 795 while transporting the Career Center students to Penta County Career Center.

Rettig said two students were taken to St. Charles Hospital for observation and is hopeful the students will be released from the hospital on Thursday.

The rest of the students on the bus were taken to Penta Career Center.