ELMORE, Ohio — Three Ottawa County schools were on various levels of lockdowns on Friday afternoon, and as of 2 p.m. only Woodmore High School remained in active lockdown protocol. All students and staff are accounted for at Woodmore, school officials say, and an orderly dismissal will be at the normal time.

Woodmore High School's lockdown was due to a concerning message, school officials say. The message was allegedly found in a school bathroom. An update on the school district Facebook page stated that there is "no active threat at this time."

According to school officials, law enforcement is on the scene as a precaution and is working with faculty. Police will remain on campus and the investigation is ongoing.

School officials ask that parents do not come to the school to pick up their children. Officers are not allowing access to the building until further notice.

The administration said they will be using the Woodmore Local Schools Facebook page to provide updates.

Two other Ottawa County schools also had lockdowns on Friday that since have been lifted.

Benton Carroll Salem schools entered into lockdown at 12:45 p.m. in response to a possible shooter in the Elmore area. The lockdown since has been lifted.

Genoa schools also was under a lockdown, which since has been lifted.

This story is developing.

