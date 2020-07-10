Woodmore High School students to be sent home after disturbing message found on bathroom wall

Woodmore's elementary and middle schools will dismiss at the usual time.

ELMORE, Ohio — Woodmore High School students are expected to dismiss during the noon hour on Wednesday after a disturbing message was found written on a bathroom wall.

The school was put on lockdown before law enforcement advised school officials to send students home, according to the district's post on Facebook.

However, as of 12:26 p.m., nobody had entered or exited the building. Sheriff's deputies surrounded the property with rifles ready.

Student drivers are expected to be released first, followed by walks and then buses will available to take the remaining students home.

The threat was reportedly specific to Woodmore High School. Woodmore Elementary and Middle School are expected to be released at the usual time.

At this time, it is unclear exactly what the message said.