WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Committee on Aging revealed its preliminary plans for the new $6 million senior center that is set to be built on South Grove Street just south of West Wooster Street.

The Sentinel Tribune reports that the original price tag for the center was $4 million.

Jerry Voll and Jeff Brummel of Duket Architects and Planners made the presentation before the monthly board of governors meeting for WCCOA and other invited guests.

The floor plans show what the center will look like on south Grove Street south of west Wooster Street.

The new facility's main floor measures at 18,000 square feet and 8,500 square feet on both the second floor and in the basement. The total of 35,000 square feet available doubles the existing space of 14,500 square feet according to Sentinel Tribune.

The parking lot is expected have between 80 to 100 parking spaces.

The facility is also designed to like the homes within the residential area.

“I’m very excited about the adult daycare. That is something that is needed here in Wood County,” Ben Batey, the board president told the Sentinel Tribune.

Ground breaking for the building is set for spring of next year.

The Senitnel Tribune reports that public forums are to be held, to allow the entire community to see and discuss the plans.