WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Weston Township Fire Department is warning drivers to avoid Sand Ridge Road between 235 and Range Line Road after a car accident took place in the area.

Officials say the accident will require extensive clean-up. Additionally, they said that because of the incident, the power is out in that area.

It's unclear when power will be restored.

