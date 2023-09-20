One person killed in two-vehicle crash near Bowling Green

Sally Doren, 80, of Bowling Green, was killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Huffman Road in Wood County. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Bowling Green woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wood County Wednesday night.

Sally Doren, 80, was heading northbound on Huffman Road when she did not stop at a stop sign at U.S. 6, the Wood County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Another driver was heading westbound on U.S. 6 and hit the side of Doren's vehicle, sending it off the road. Doren was ejected from the vehicle.

Doren was taken to the Wood County Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The other driver was not injured in the crash, which happened around 8:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation, the Wood County Sheriff's Office said.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.