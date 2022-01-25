1 dead in Wood County crash involving 3 snowmobiles

The incident occurred Monday just before midnight on the 19500 block of U.S. 6.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 5, 2021.

A man is dead following a Wood County crash involving three snowmobiles late Monday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight on the 19500 block of U.S. 6.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the drivers were on private property at the time of the crash.

One driver, identified as Gary L. Scott of Perrysburg, died at the scene.

A second driver, Derek Duncan of Bowling Green, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The third driver was not identified, but according to the sheriff's office, they have already been treated and released from the hospital.

No other details have been released.

This crash is under investigation.