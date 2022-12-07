Wood County Sheriff's Office checks in on seniors with R U OK? program

The free program calls seniors at least once a day and follows a routine procedure to ensure they are safe and comfortable, Program Director Brianne Cooper said.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Many families in Wood County are taking advantage of a free, growing program for senior citizens.

The "R U OK?" program in Wood County checks on senior citizens who live independently or with a disability. It began to see increased popularity with families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wood County Sheriff's office runs this program in partnership with the Wood County Committee on Aging, which typically has about a dozen individuals enrolled in it.

Those who are in the program get a call every day. The call will ask them to press a button and respond with a message to acknowledge that they are okay. If they don't answer right away, the system calls them back 15 minutes later and will do that 3 separate times until they answer. If they still do not answer, deputies are alerted and will check with family and friends or even go over to their house to ensure the person is okay.

Many families feel a sense of ease when their loved ones are enrolled, especially when the weather is more severe.

Program Director Brianne Cooper said extreme heat, icy roads in the winter and COVID-19 concerns prevented some families from visiting loved ones at senior centers.

Cooper said the program has never had any serious close calls with dangerous situations, but it has helped prevent situations that could have become serious over time.

She shared a story of an instance where the program caught a potential problem before it could become a worse issue:

"I had checked with neighbors or other family members and they hadn't heard from him or seen him. So we did go to the house and check on him and he was fine, he didn't know his phone was even off the hook. It wasn't necessarily an emergency at the time, but if someone really was trying to get ahold of him, he wouldn't have even realized that his phone was off the hook."