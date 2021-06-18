Wood County Sheriff's Office looking to hire corrections deputies

An event will be held June 28 from 6-7 p.m. at the sheriff's office in Bowling Green. Anyone interested in a career as a corrections officers is encouraged to attend this free event.

Candidates will tour the jail facility, get a feel for a typical work day, learn how the jail operates with the sheriff's office and how to apply. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Director Brianne Cooper at bcooper@woodcountyohio.gov or 419-354-9005.