Wood County Sheriff's Office increasing patrols starting Friday

The Wood County Sheriff's Office will have increased patrols over the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend keeping a close eye on more than just impaired driving.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office wants to make it clear: there will be zero tolerance for dangerous traffic violations, especially during the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The countywide traffic enforcement blitz begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Drivers can expect increased patrols during the weekend with deputies focusing on violations such as impaired driving, failure to yield and speeding; all of which are leading factors in deadly crashes, the sheriff's office said.

"There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations," Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said in a release announcing the blitz Thursday.

Drivers should always stay sober or arrange another form of transportation with someone who is, in advance of drinking.

Starting in April, texting and driving will be a primary offense in Ohio. Laws follow a "single swipe" policy and prohibit drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.

Of course, traffic laws should be followed every day of the year by drivers and passengers.

